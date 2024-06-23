Flames engulf diplomatic residence in Rockcliffe Park on Sunday

Firefighters are responding to a fire that fully engulfed a diplomatic resdience in Ottawa's east-end on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says crews were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported flames and smoke stemming from the two-storey home in the 0-100 block of Crescent Road, between Buena Vista and Hillcrest roads shortly before 12:50 p.m.

The fire is located in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood, where many ambassadors and government officials reside. The home is located just one block away from Stornoway, where the leader of the opposition lives.

Firefighters can be seen battling the smoke and flames towards the back of the home. A second alarm has been called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Crews at the scene say they believe the home was vacant at the time of the fire, but firefighters will be conducting searches of the home.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of the fire is. There have been no reported injuries.

This story will be updated

Firefighters battling a fire at a diplomatic residence in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood on June, 23 2024 (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

An Ottawa fire truck at the site of a house fire in Ottawa on June, 23 2024 (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)