It's the second wettest June in Ottawa over the last 10 years

It has been a wet start to the summer of 2024 in Ottawa.

With seven days left in June, Ottawa has already received 114.4 mm of rain – the second wettest June in the capital over the past 10 years.

It has rained on 11 of the first 23 days of June.

Ottawa has also set two, one-day rainfall records in June, with 44.1 mm of rain on June 6 and 33.3 mm of rain on June 23.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live last week that the rain has helped create the humid conditions in the capital, particularly last week when the humidex made it feel like 40.

"You've had a lot of rain in the Ottawa Valley, about 50 per cent more than normal in April, May and June," Phillips said on June 28. "Combine that with the Gulf of Mexico air, it's like a steam bath out there."

Ottawa saw four straight days with temperatures above 30 C last week, including highs of 32.5 C on June 18 and 33.7 C on June 19.

June rainfall totals in Ottawa

2024: 114.4 mm (June 1-23)

2023: 82.8 mm

2022: 103.3 mm

2021: 99.1 mm

2020: 88.7 mm

2019: 111.4 mm

2018: 70.4 mm

2017: 132.4 mm

2016: 66.2 mm

2015: 100.4 mm

June weather facts