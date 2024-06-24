OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • It's the second wettest June in Ottawa over the last 10 years

    Ottawa has set two one-day records for rainfall in June, with 44.1 mm on June 6 and 33 mm on June 23. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa has set two one-day records for rainfall in June, with 44.1 mm on June 6 and 33 mm on June 23. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It has been a wet start to the summer of 2024 in Ottawa.

    With seven days left in June, Ottawa has already received 114.4 mm of rain – the second wettest June in the capital over the past 10 years.

    It has rained on 11 of the first 23 days of June.

    Ottawa has also set two, one-day rainfall records in June, with 44.1 mm of rain on June 6 and 33.3 mm of rain on June 23.

    Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live last week that the rain has helped create the humid conditions in the capital, particularly last week when the humidex made it feel like 40.

    "You've had a lot of rain in the Ottawa Valley, about 50 per cent more than normal in April, May and June," Phillips said on June 28.  "Combine that with the Gulf of Mexico air, it's like a steam bath out there."

    Ottawa saw four straight days with temperatures above 30 C last week, including highs of 32.5 C on June 18 and 33.7 C on June 19.

    June rainfall totals in Ottawa

    • 2024: 114.4 mm (June 1-23)
    • 2023: 82.8 mm
    • 2022: 103.3 mm
    • 2021: 99.1 mm
    • 2020: 88.7 mm
    • 2019: 111.4 mm
    • 2018: 70.4 mm
    • 2017: 132.4 mm
    • 2016: 66.2 mm
    • 2015: 100.4 mm

    June weather facts

    • Highest temperature: 33.7 C (June 19)
    • Coldest daytime high: 14.6 C (June 10)
    • Rainfall total: 114.4 mm
    • Days with rain: 11
    • Greatest one day rainfall: 44.1 mm (June 6)
    • Average daytime high: 24.5 C (June 1-23)
    • Mean temperature: 19 C (June 1-23)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News