OTTAWA - Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans began treatment on Tuesday in her battle against ovarian cancer.

And...treatment is underway! I am completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from this great community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! If wishes, thoughts and prayers are required for healing, then this cancer is doomed. pic.twitter.com/x2P8RS4jNj — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) September 24, 2019

Deans announced her illness on Monday, calling the diagnosis “devastating." In her statement, she also said, "I will need to focus all of my energy on beating this insidious disease.”

The Gloucester-Southgate ward councillor has been elected eight times since 1994, is the Chair of the Police Services Board, and has long been rumoured to be interested in running for Mayor.

Deans says the Vice Chairs of the Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa will take over during her absence.

"Having worked very closely with her over the last six months, and she's a fighter," said Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell at a police board meeting on Monday. "She has the well wishes of myself and the entire police organization to stand behind her and fight this very tragic disease."

Bell also said the hard work by Deans to increase community policing will continue.

"Community policing is at the front and centre everyday," said Bell. "That's not going to change by any, hopefully short leave of absence by the chair."

Deans says she is preparing for what will be months of treatment.

“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that I have received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Your thoughts and prayers mean the world to me as I journey towards recovery. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/c6X7pkFbFY — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) September 23, 2019

Ottawa-area politicians are sending their best wishes to Deans.

Diane, you have always been a fighter.... for the people, for the community and this is just another fight you're going to win. My family's thoughts and prayers are with you and yours and you got this! #OvarianCancer �� — Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) September 23, 2019