Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans begins cancer treatment
Ottawa councillor Diane Deans began treatment on Tuesday in her battle against ovarian cancer. (Twitter/Diane Deans)
OTTAWA - Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans began treatment on Tuesday in her battle against ovarian cancer.
Deans announced her illness on Monday, calling the diagnosis “devastating." In her statement, she also said, "I will need to focus all of my energy on beating this insidious disease.”
The Gloucester-Southgate ward councillor has been elected eight times since 1994, is the Chair of the Police Services Board, and has long been rumoured to be interested in running for Mayor.
Deans says the Vice Chairs of the Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa will take over during her absence.
"Having worked very closely with her over the last six months, and she's a fighter," said Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell at a police board meeting on Monday. "She has the well wishes of myself and the entire police organization to stand behind her and fight this very tragic disease."
Bell also said the hard work by Deans to increase community policing will continue.
"Community policing is at the front and centre everyday," said Bell. "That's not going to change by any, hopefully short leave of absence by the chair."
Deans says she is preparing for what will be months of treatment.
“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”
Ottawa-area politicians are sending their best wishes to Deans.
