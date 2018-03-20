

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau-based Hydropothecary is teaming with Ottawa-based Shopify to build a new platform for its medical marijuana products.

Hydropothecary says its new bilingual website will make it easier to register for and order medical cannabis as well as providing to "discerning recreational consumers."

This is not Shopify's first foray into the pot business; The Ontario government has also tapped the Ottawa tech darling to build the website and point-of-sale systems for the Ontario cannabis store.