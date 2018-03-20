Hydropthecary to make new medical weed platform with Shopify
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 4:25PM EDT
Gatineau-based Hydropothecary is teaming with Ottawa-based Shopify to build a new platform for its medical marijuana products.
Hydropothecary says its new bilingual website will make it easier to register for and order medical cannabis as well as providing to "discerning recreational consumers."
This is not Shopify's first foray into the pot business; The Ontario government has also tapped the Ottawa tech darling to build the website and point-of-sale systems for the Ontario cannabis store.