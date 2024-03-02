OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hundreds marched Saturday in support of Palestinian people starting from Ottawa's Human Rights Monument

    Once again, a rally in support of Palestine took place in the capital on Saturday. (Sam Houpt/ CTV News Ottawa) Once again, a rally in support of Palestine took place in the capital on Saturday. (Sam Houpt/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Once again, a rally in support of the Palestinian people took place in the capital on Saturday.

    Hundreds gathered at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa then marched through the downtown core, calling for a cease fire and demanding elected officials to call off government arms agreements with Israel.

    “We’re going to continue to come out every weekend and we're going to continue to disrupt business as usual until we get a cease fire and an arms embargo,” said Adam Sofiam, Palestinian Youth Movement member.

    While organizers say the issuing of bylaw tickets to those using megaphones has slowed, no one was ticketed.

    There have been protests in Ottawa every week since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which have grown in size and scope.

    According to federal government figures, Canada exported more than $21 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2022.

    With files from Ted Raymond

    Correction

    The rally started at the Human Rights Monument, not the National War Memorial as previously stated. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

    The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News