Hundreds marched Saturday in support of Palestinian people starting from Ottawa's Human Rights Monument

Once again, a rally in support of the Palestinian people took place in the capital on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa then marched through the downtown core, calling for a cease fire and demanding elected officials to call off government arms agreements with Israel.

“We’re going to continue to come out every weekend and we're going to continue to disrupt business as usual until we get a cease fire and an arms embargo,” said Adam Sofiam, Palestinian Youth Movement member.

While organizers say the issuing of bylaw tickets to those using megaphones has slowed, no one was ticketed.

There have been protests in Ottawa every week since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which have grown in size and scope.

According to federal government figures, Canada exported more than $21 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2022.

With files from Ted Raymond