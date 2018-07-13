

CTV Ottawa





Hudson's Bay says it will no longer carry clothing under the Ivanka Trump brand.

The retail giant told CTV News it is dropping the brand due to "its performance." The phase out has already started.

"Hudson's Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance. As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes," said Spencer Waybright, a spokesperson for Hudson's Bay.

Merchandise on the retailer's website has already been taken offline. Searches for "Ivanka" and "Trump" come up empty.

The news comes several months after consumers started the Twitter hashtag #baycott and the Grab Your Wallet campaign to encourage consumers to boycott the brand created by the U.S. President's daughter.

Last February when the campaign heated up, the Bay said it had no plans to pull the brand from its shelves.

“We respect our customers’ right to choose the brands that work for them. In turn, our customers’ choices inform our decisions on which merchandise we offer,” a spokesperson for Hudson's Bay told CTV News in February, 2018.

Asked whether other companies like Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks OFF 5th will follow suit, the spokesperson said "each banner makes decisions on its individual merchandise assortment based on brand performance."