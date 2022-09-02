How to survive the Labour Day weekend travel chaos

Labour Day weekend, the last long weekend of the summer, is one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Labour Day weekend, the last long weekend of the summer, is one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina