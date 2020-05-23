OTTAWA -- It's a perfect day to get outside, provided you continue to practice physical distancing.

Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday calls for a sunny sky and a high of 26°C, which is about six degrees above the seasonal average.

Friday saw a high temperature of 28.7°C, making it the hottest day of 2020 thus far. Saturday's forecast will be slightly cooler and, with very little humidity, should not be terribly uncomfortable for most people.

The UV index for Saturday is 9 – very high.

The sky remains clear Saturday night. Overnight, the temperature drops to a low of 12°C.

Clouds begin to move in Sunday afternoon and the humidity is expected to rise. Sunday's forecast calls or a sun/cloud mix and a high of 27°C, with a Humidex of 29.

On Monday, expect clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 28°C.

The long-term outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday includes chances of showers and highs in the low 30s.