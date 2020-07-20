OTTAWA -- After a weekend that included heat warnings and various storm watches, expect a hot and humid start to the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29 C in Ottawa on Monday, but with the humidex it will feel more like 34.

There's also a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. It's going to be a windy one, as well; the weather agency says winds could gust to 40 kilometres per hour around noon.

After Monday's humid start to the week, things are expected to cool off for a few days.

Tuesday's high will be 26 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with a high of 23 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Thursday will bring the possibility of more showers with a high of 25 C.