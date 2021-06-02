OTTAWA -- It's going to be another hot and sunny day on Wednesday in Ottawa, but there should be some rain on the way soon.

Wednesday's high will reach 27 C, according to Environment Canada. The UV index will be 8, or 'very high.'

But on Thursday, we're expected to get some much-needed rain. There will be showers, with a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. The high will be a mild 19 C.

A 40 per cent chance continues into the evening and overnight.

This May was Ottawa's driest in more than 100 years.

After the rain, a heat wave is expected to kick in. Friday's high will be 29 C with a mix of sun and cloud, then the following four days have forecast highs above 30 C.