OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is the driest it has been in more than a century.

Environment Canada reported 13.5 mm of rain fell on the city in May, the lowest figure ever recorded at the Ottawa Airport, whose records date back to 1938, and the lowest in 101 years overall. It was also the fifth driest May recorded since 1890.

Historical data from Environment Canada show 12.9 mm of rain was recorded in Ottawa in May 1920.

The average rainfall in Ottawa in May is around 80.3 mm, meaning Ottawa only saw 17 per cent of the usual rainfall.

Ottawa was not alone in seeing less than the usual amount of rain last month, but it had the lowest precipitation level among other major areas surveyed. Kingston and Toronto saw 21.8 mm and 22.9 mm of rain respectively in May, both about 29 per cent of normal levels.

Ottawa's rainiest day last month was May 8, with 4.3 mm of rain. Only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport between May 12 and May 31.