Hot and humid weather arrives in Ottawa

Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips admits the spring weather has been "blah" in Ottawa so far, but predicts above-seasonal temperatures for the capital over the next month.

The prediction comes as hot and humid weather moves into Ottawa today, with temperatures staying above 20 C heading into the long weekend.

"It's coming, it's just been slow," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll. "And, of course, we've been seduced by the fact that we had a non-winter. We just thought it would go from winter to summer – from slush to sweat."

This will be Ottawa's third consecutive day with temperatures above 20 C, and the sixth day with temperatures above 20 C so far in May. However, Phillips admits it hasn't been as hot as last spring.

"This time last year, we had several days above 30. The warmest moment you've had this April, May to date is like 23 degrees and several days with rain. It has not been overly wet in Ottawa," Phillips said.

"Our models, the current ones, are saying from mid-May to mid-June looks warmer than normal. Precipitation, can't even go there – I just don’t know, you don't even know if it's going to rain tomorrow."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day. High 24 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 25.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly sunny and a high of 23 C.

Phillips says "Sunday looks like the best day" of the long weekend, but temperatures won't warm up above 24 C this weekend.

Victoria Day Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 9 C.

Splash pads

The City of Ottawa's splash pads open for the season on Saturday.

All splash pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sept. 15.

For a list of splash pads, click here.