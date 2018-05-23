

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they have a new lead in the May 5, 2018 homicide of 49-year-old Opiny P’Ochieng.

P’Ochieng was found dead in the Russell Road and Southvale Crescent area at around 3:30 a.m. that day. He had been shot.

Ottawa Police now believe he had gotten into a vehicle about half an hour before that, after leaving an establishment in the area of Montreal Road and Cantin Street, which is about 7 kilometers away from where he was found.

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle they are looking for, but say anyone who may have information about the vehicle P’Ochieng was in, or anyone who may have driven or spoken to him at the time, should contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.