Police seeking new information about weekend homicide
Friends say this is 49-year-old Opiny P’Ochieng who was found dead with a gunshot wound on Russell Road, May 5, 2018. (Courtesy: Facebook)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 5:31PM EDT
Ottawa Police are appealing to witnesses as they try to piece together the final moments of Opiny P'Ochieng's life.
The 49-year-old was found with gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on a path near Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.
Police say he was last seen alive in the Montreal Road and Cantin Street area around 3 a.m., just half an hour before a passerby found him.
They're asking any witnesses who may know where he was between 3 and 3:30 Saturday morning to contact them. Police are also asking anyone who lives or operates a business in the Montreal Road and Cantin Street area to check any security video systems.