Ottawa Police are appealing to witnesses as they try to piece together the final moments of Opiny P'Ochieng's life.

The 49-year-old was found with gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on a path near Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.

Police say he was last seen alive in the Montreal Road and Cantin Street area around 3 a.m., just half an hour before a passerby found him.

They're asking any witnesses who may know where he was between 3 and 3:30 Saturday morning to contact them. Police are also asking anyone who lives or operates a business in the Montreal Road and Cantin Street area to check any security video systems.