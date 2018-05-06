Ottawa police say it was 49-year-old Opiny P’Ochieng who was found dead in the area of Russell Road and Southvale Crescent early Saturday morning.

“Units arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds,” Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt told CTV News.

Police have not disclosed where P’Ochieng had been shot or how long he may have been left for dead.

HOMICIDE UPDATE | Opiny P'OCHIENG, age 49 of Ottawa, is the victim of the homicide which occurred on May 5. If you have information, please call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or contact @CrimeStoppersOT anonymously. https://t.co/DVTWBXSWnE — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 6, 2018

Canvassing the neighbourhood for someone who may have heard something has been challenging for investigators. They say the wind may have drowned out the gunfire.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.