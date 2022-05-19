'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
For Nathan Sirois, magnet fishing is a favorite pastime – a strong magnet tied to the end of a rope and away you go, looking for a big catch.
"Cans, washers, it's not that much," said Nathan, about some of his most common finds.
Last week, at the Green’s Creek Bridge Nathan found something he never had before.
"As we pulled it up, it seemed like a riffle or a gun or something," he said.
"For any magnet fisher it's absolutely the holy grail of all finds," added Nathan’s mom Melanie Baron.
The gun is their biggest find yet.
"I was so excited, my heart was beating so fast," said Nathan.
But like at times with a fish, this catch didn’t make it ashore.
"Maybe about right here, I tried to help my mom, but it fell back in the water, it's really unfortunate," Nathan said.
However, Nathan and his mom knew what to do and called police. The Ottawa Police dive team returned days later to search for the weapon.
"For me, this was a first, where a member of the public called it in, our dive team has searched for other weapons and pieces of evidence, but this is definitely a first where someone was magnet fishing and come across something," said Const. Caroline Gallant of the Ottawa Police Service Marine, Dive and Trails unit.
Const. Gallant was the one who recovered the gun after about 20 minutes in the water and said she’s thankful Nathan and his mom called it in.
"You can't see anything in there, I couldn't even see my hand. So we definitely don't want anyone going in there recovering the things they find," she said.
While Nathan and his mom may feel they lost their biggest catch yet, they assisted police in an important recovery.
"You want to teach your children and teach everybody if you do see something like that, take the time to report it,” said Baron.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Parents with allergic babies struggling amid formula shortage, Sask. mother says
Saskatchewan’s Nakaylia Tudway-Cains is one of many mothers in Canada feeling the strain of the ongoing baby formula shortage, and she says she's now paying $400 a month for special over-the-counter formula she needs for her allergic son.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Toronto
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Details vanish from Ontario MPP investment property disclosures as their value skyrockets
An unpublished decision by a provincial watchdog has removed many details from view of the real estate investments of dozens of candidates vying for re-election, even as those assets surge in value to more than $36 million, a CTV News investigation has found.
-
Cyclist dies after collision in Oshawa, Ont.
One person is dead after a collision in Oshawa Thursday evening, Durham police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Tenaris shows off results of $137M investment in Sault plant
Tenaris showcased its Sault Ste. Marie operation to local media Thursday as the company continues to upgrade the pipe-making facility.
-
A closer look at candidates running in Nickel Belt
Six candidates are running to be the next MPP for Nickel Belt, a large riding that spans Foleyet to French River.
London
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
Gas prices expected to fall another 10 cents in time for long weekend
If you think that long weekends always means a spike in gas prices, you’ll be pleased to know that this Victoria Day weekend is expected to be the exception to that rule.
-
‘Who are the offenders?’: Police board seeks data on hate crime perpetrators
Hate crimes aim to intimidate, terrorize, and sometimes kill Londoners— and they’re on the rise.
Winnipeg
-
'Horrifically, grisly scene': Remains of woman found near Winnipeg apartment block
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Surgical procedures returning to 'pre-pandemic' levels in Manitoba
The taskforce aimed at reducing the surgical backlog in Manitoba says surgical procedures are consistently being performed at levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number of local incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
Calgary
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
Victim of 'random attack' on CTrain recovering in hospital
A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a random stabbing that took place on a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Leaf blower complaint adds to growing calls for ban in Calgary for noise, air pollution concerns
As more cities globally begin to ban leaf blowers, one southwest resident says he would support a growing petition to ban that type of equipment in Calgary as well because of environmental and excessive noise concerns.
Saskatoon
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.
Vancouver
-
Further ground-penetrating radar searches to begin at Kamloops residential school
As the one-year anniversary of the search for unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School approaches, another round of ground-penetrating radar surveillance is set to begin.
-
False cougar sighting: Carole Baskin weighs in on exotic cat debate in Vancouver
An internet debate has broken out over the exotic cat that was mistaken for a cougar this week in Vancouver – and Carole Baskin has weighed in with her opinion.
-
Kidnapping by gunpoint: 2 enter guilty pleas in case that led to victim's rescue by police
Half of the people alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping incident that began in Richmond and ended with the victim's rescue in Vancouver have admitted to their roles in the 2021 incident.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
Fierce debates cap off Sask. legislative session
The spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly came to a close on Thursday, wrapping up 10 weeks of fierce debate in the house.
-
22 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.
There were 22 more COVID-19 related deaths for the week of May 8-14 along with 465 new laboratory confirmed cases, according to the latest update from the Saskatchewan government.