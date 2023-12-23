OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Holiday Dinner on Wheels in downtown Ottawa

    It's the most wonderful time of the year, but it's also one of the most challenging for those who are vulnerable. It's freezing outside and many are living on the streets.

    The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is trying to make a difference by delivering meals to the homeless in the ByWard Market. It's a chance to open their hearts to those who are alone and likely cold this holiday period.

    "It's to help the poor and to give charity because giving of charity is actually a fundamental pillar in Islam," said Farhan Iqbal, an Imam.

    The Holiday Dinner on Wheels is an annual tradition at the Baitun Naseer Mosque.

    "The feeling of giving food to the poor, it's indescribable. It's spiritually uplifting," said Iqbal.

    The Saturday drop off followed a gathering on Friday evening, where the focus was delivering more than sixty hot slices of pizza to those in need around the area of the Shepherds of Good Hope in downtown Ottawa.

    "There are so many people around the world and here in Canada who are suffering due to the rising cost of living and global conflict," said Iqbal. "It's more and more important that we spread this need and to make more people aware."

    There will be other initiatives in the city to help those most vulnerable this holiday period, including a lunch service on Christmas Day at the Shepherds of Good Hope. 

