OTTAWA -- Hobo Cannabis will now deliver cannabis to your home in Ottawa.

The Ontario Government issued an emergency order earlier this week declaring all cannabis stores essential. Under the order, cannabis stores can offer curbside delivery and pickup service.

Stores are not open for customers to walk in and make a purchase.

On Good Friday, Hobo Cannabis Company announced the launch of same-day home delivery in Ottawa.

Customers can order products from Hobo’s online ordering system, and it will be delivered for free. You must be at least 19-years-old to accept the package during delivery.

Hobo is also offering curbside pickup at its stores in the ByWard Market and at the Merivale Mall.