OTTAWA -- Highway 417 has reopened after being closed for construction work.

The Queensway was closed in both directions at Nicholas Street from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Construction crew were working to remove the old Nicholas Street Bridge along the highway this weekend.

There are lane reductions in place in the area until 6 a.m. Monday.

(MTO) 417 lane reduction in both directions at Nicholas - construction. From 11am today to 6am tomorrow. #otttraffic — Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) October 4, 2020

The on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe Streets have also reopened.

As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Nicholas Street Underpass replacement, crews worked to demolish the old structure. The work includes the full replacement of the existing bridge on a new alignment immediately west of the existing bridge.