    • Driver killed after two-car crash in Embrun, Ont.

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. over the weekend.

    OPP say in a news release that officers and emergency services were called to the collision at 6:35 p.m. Sunday on Route 200 at St-Pierre Road, a rural area about 40 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

    Initial information indicates a black SUV and a white car were involved in the crash.

    Shortly after OPP, EMS and Russell Township Fire Services arrived on scene, one of the drivers was pronounced dead.

    The second driver and passengers in both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

    Anyone with dashcam video or who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E240760627.

