

CTV Ottawa





Motorists are being advised to expect delays as the city closes Highway 417 overnight from Bronson to Carling.

The closure is part of the Herman Avenue pedestrian bridge replacement. Crews will begin the demolition just after six Saturday and are expected to be able to re-open the highway starting around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

During the work, the following eastbound on-ramps will be closed: Carling, Parkdale and Maitland. The following westbound on-ramps will be closed: Catherine, Rochester, Parkdale, Lyon and O’Connor.

"It's an end of life cycle and requries to be replaced," said Chris Brinkman with the city of Ottawa. 'We expect delays but the reason we schedule this kind of work on the weekend and overnight is to reduce congestion."

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue onto Catherine Street

Proceed via Catherine Street, which becomes Raymond Street, westbound to Booth Street

Proceed via Booth Street southbound to Carling Avenue

Proceed via Carling Avenue westbound to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Kirkwood Avenue (west of the fire station)

Eastbound detour