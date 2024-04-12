OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Highway 118 reopened in Bancroft, Ont. following closure due to flooding

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon in Bancroft, Ont. area.

    It has since reopened.

    Police say the highway was closed between North Bay Beach Road and Thunderbird Drive in Highlands East.

    According to the OPP, rushing water has caused damage to the road.

    Police asked people to make alternate plans, citing unknown duration.

