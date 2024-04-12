Highway 118 reopened in Bancroft, Ont. following closure due to flooding

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon in Bancroft, Ont. area.

It has since reopened.

Police say the highway was closed between North Bay Beach Road and Thunderbird Drive in Highlands East.

According to the OPP, rushing water has caused damage to the road.

Another video from the scene showing damage. This one has sound of the rushing water. pic.twitter.com/RSMwuKm8El — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 12, 2024

Police asked people to make alternate plans, citing unknown duration.