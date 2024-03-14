High amounts of sodium found in Beachburg, Haley's Station, Ont. drinking water

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is advising residents in Beachburg and Haley's Station of higher sodium levels in the drinking water.

Both communities are located in Whitewater Region, roughly an hour and a half west of Ottawa.

According to a memo from the health unit, tests taken in January indicate the drinking water in Haley's Station contained 65.5 milligrams of sodium per litre of water. Water tested from Beachburg was found to have 24.7 milligrams of sodium per litre.

Municipalities are required to report any levels above 20 milligrams per litre to their local health unit.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Jason Morgenstern, says these levels of sodium could have impacts for people with specific health concerns.

"It can have implications for certain individuals who have congestive heart failure, who are on a sodium restricted diet, or who have severe high blood pressure," he tells CTV News.

"For the vast majority of people, the levels of sodium are not a health concern that have been found."

Dr. Morgenstern says the province has not set a maximum limit for the amount of sodium allowed in drinking water, as it is a non-toxic element.

He adds that the non-health related aim is to keep levels below 200 milligrams per litre, as this is the level where residents might begin to notice a difference in taste.

"At about 65 milligrams per litre, this would result in approximately an additional 130 milligrams of sodium per day, which, relative to the average Canadian intake of sodium, is only about four to five per cent."

The sodium levels became public after a local physician practice shared an undistributed memo with the results on social media March 11. The Renfrew County Health Unit and township of Whitewater Region each released statements containing the information Thursday.

Whitewater Region Mayor Neil Nicholson says the sodium in the water supply is naturally occurring, and can be higher in areas that source from groundwater.

"Lakes traditionally have a lower sodium level than drilled wells. Haley's Station and Beachburg both have [drilled wells]," Nicholson said.

Nicholson also said since the element is naturally occurring, there is no solution the municipality can take to bring sodium levels down.

"The actual water quality that we're drinking here in Cobden, Beachburg, and Haley's meets every standard that's applicable in the province."

Testing of the water supply is done once every five years.

Beachburg resident Angel Graham is concerned it took two months for the results to become public.

"They test once every five years," Graham said, speaking with CTV News. "Do we have any idea how long this sodium has been this high?"

Graham says she and her husband have been avoiding drinking or cooking with water from their tap for two years after discovering residue left behind, and have been exclusively been using bottled water.

White residue found on pots belonging to Angel Graham of Beachburg, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

"It just started having white coatings on everything. My husband cans and pickles and we had to clean all our pots and jars with vinegar after they were used."

Along with concerns about the tap water and the wait time between testing and results, Graham is also bothered by the fact that residents had to learn of the sodium levels through social media.

"I find it very alarming that the township didn't think to notify anybody. That is very frustrating."