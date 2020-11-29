OTTAWA -- Enjoy a break from the grey today as Ottawa gets a bit of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday in Ottawa includes a sun and cloud mix with a high of 7°C, where the usual high would be closer to 1°C.

You'll want to enjoy what sunshine we get today because the long-term outlook for the week includes grey skies and a mixed bag of precipitation straight through to next weekend.

Clouds are expected to return Sunday night, as the temperature drops to a low of -1°C.

On Monday, the forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day and a high of 4°C.

Tuesday could reach a high of 10°C, but it comes with a cloudy sky and ongoing rain through the day.

Temperatures get closer to seasonal norms by Wednesday. The forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 2°C.

The long-term outlook for Thursday, Friday and Saturday includes highs of 1°C and chances of flurries.