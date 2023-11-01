Here when gas prices will jump 11 cents a litre in Ottawa

Ottawa motorists are facing a significant hike at the gas pumps this week.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will increase 11 cents a litre in Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.

"This is a wholesale price increase so many stations may hold off a few days," McTeague said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The price jump will come one day after the cost of a litre of gas dropped 4 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa on Wednesday to 151.9 cents a litre.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.69 a litre one year ago in Ottawa.