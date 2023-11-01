Here when diesel prices will jump 11 cents a litre in Ottawa
The cost of diesel is set to increase significantly in Ottawa this week.
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says diesel prices will increase 11 cents a litre in Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
"This is a wholesale price increase so many stations may hold off a few days," McTeague said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
McTeague tells CTV News Ottawa the increase in diesel prices is due to the tightening of diesel supplies and disruptions at one of the refineries in both Sarnia and Edmonton
Correction
Diesel prices are set to increase on Thursday, not gas prices as previously reported. CTV News Ottawa apologizes for the error.
