Here's why you should protect your eyes from the sun this summer

Sunglasses are usually worn as a fashion accessory, but they are important to protect your eyes from the sun, says an Ottawa optometrist.

Doctor Joelle Zagury from Wellington Vision Care, The Vault, told CTV Morning Live sunglasses protect your eyes from the UV index, which becomes stronger in the summer months.

She says UV index causes damage to the surface of the eye. A damaged eye has abnormal growth on the conjunctiva on the cornea, she says as she compares a healthy eye with a damaged one -- or what is called "Ptergium."

Dr. Zagury adds that the conjunctiva can spread and affect the color of the eye, which can eventually affect your vision.

"It can make your eyes generally red, and (causes) inflamation, " she added.

UV rays can penetrate your eyes upon excessive exposure to the sun, which causes eye cancer, cataracts, and sunburned eyes, Zagury notes.

The skin around the eye should also be protected from the sun, she says, noting that sunscreens are not formulated to be used on the eyelids.

"So, when you put your sunglasses on, you have protection of the skin around the eye, and also wrinkle prevention," she said.

Zagury says vision glasses should also have UV protection.