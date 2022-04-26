Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla are stopping on their visit to Ottawa

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are in Ottawa as part of a three-day tour of Canada.

The royal tour, marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saw the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in St. John’s, N.L. Tuesday. They arrived in Ottawa Tuesday night and are spending Wednesday here. They will be in Yellowknife, N.W.T. on Thursday.

The Ottawa portion of the tour includes a packed itinerary. The first stop saw the Prince of Wales invested into the Order of Military Merit at Rideau Hall.

Charles and Camilla joined Governor General Mary Simon at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to Canadian veterans.

They met with members of the local Ukrainian community and took part in a traditional prayer service at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Byron Avenue.

The tour is currently running behind schedule.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress National Secretary Cassian Soltykevych told CTV News Ottawa ahead of the tour it’s nice to see the royals visit the local Ukrainian community.

"They’ll not only meet with the congress, but also other people in the community. It’s really showcasing to see what the Ottawa Ukrainian community has done.”

In the afternoon, the royal couple will visit Assumption Elementary School in Vanier to promote youth literacy and highlight the experiences of newcomers to Canada.

The royals in the ByWard Market for a walkabout with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

That walkabout will include a meeting with Serge Cleroux, a vendor in the market for 30 years, a visit to Sasloves meat market, and a visit to the BeaverTails stand to meet owner Grant Hooker.

They will also take in a special performance of the RCMP Musical Ride. Prince Charles has been an honorary RCMP commissioner since 2012.

Prince Charles will meet with young women who have settled in Canada after fleeing the recent conflict in Afghanistan, as well as representatives of the 30 Birds Foundation program that aided their resettlement. Following that, he will meet Prince's Trust program participants including veterans who have started their own businesses, young people who have overcome barriers to secure employment, and partners who make the impact possible.

The Prince will also attend a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Charles will then take part in a roundtable led by Environment and Climate Change Canada about sustainable finance in combatting climate change and building a net-zero economy.

In the evening, Charles will hold bilateral talks with Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall.

The couple's day in the capital will wrap up with a gala at Rideau Hall to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

In attendance at this soiree will be a mix of Canadians who “have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.”

This is Charles’s 19th visit to Canada and Camilla’s fifth. They were last in Canada in 2017 to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.