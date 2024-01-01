Here's where children and youth can 'Play Free' in Ottawa in 2024
Children and youth will be able to 'Play Free' at Ottawa skating rinks, gyms, swimming pools and museums this year.
The city of Ottawa approved an initiative to offer a selection of free drop-in programming for children and youth, aged 17 and under, in order to make recreation and cultural programming more affordable and accessible for everyone.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things you can do for free in Ottawa this year.
'Play Free' activities
The city of Ottawa offers the following drop-in activities for free in 2024.
Swim Saturdays
Free drop-in swimming sessions on Saturdays for children and youth, aged 17 and under, and accompanying adults. Click here for a list of recreation and community centres with pools.
Skating
You can skate for free at public and family skating sessions at Ottawa arenas. Children and youth, aged 17 and under, and accompanying adults, can take part in free public and family skating sessions at Ottawa rinks. For more information, click here.
Drop-in sports
Children and youth, aged 17 and under, and accompanying adults can participate in drop-in sports at city of Ottawa facilities. Drop-in sports will vary by location and include badminton, table tennis, basketball, floor curling, open gym, indoor skateboarding, roller-skating, soccer, volleyball and more. View a list of all drop-in sports activities on the city's webpage.
Museums
Children and youth and accompanying adults have free daily access to Cumberland Heritage Village Museum and Billings Estate National Historic Site. For more information, click here.
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa:
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Skaters on the ice at the Rink of Dreams outside Ottawa City Hall. March 18, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
In addition to the city of Ottawa's 'Play Free' initiative this year, you can also visit museums and tour Parliament for free. Here is a look at other activities you can do for free in Ottawa.
Museums
Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods:
- Canadian Museum of Nature Admission is free to all permanent galleries on Thursday evenings after 5 p.m. Tickets are required. (The museum is closed Jan. 8 to 12)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required. (The museum is closed Jan. 8 to 12 for annual maintenance)
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required. (The museum is closed Jan. 8 to 12 for annual maintenance)
- National Gallery of Canada Admission is free to all visitors every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (The museum is closed Jan. 8 to 12 for annual maintenance)
- Ottawa Art Gallery – Admission is always free to the Ottawa Art Gallery. Donations are welcome.
- The Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street is always free.
Hannah Smith and Zach Liebold visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, which reopened on Friday. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
The House of Commons chamber is seen empty, Wednesday April 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
"Parliament: The Immersive Experience" allows you to take a tour of the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, including the House of Commons. (Parliament of Canada/release)
