This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024

The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.

Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 4,778 tickets in May, after issuing 7,569 tickets in March and 5,803 in April.

The 40 photo radar cameras set up in community safety zones and "high speed" locations across the city issued 32,689 speeding tickets in May. The cameras issued 18,484 tickets in January, 22,467 tickets in February, a record 43,416 speeding tickets in March and 37,285 tickets in April.

Statistics from the City of Ottawa show 13 of the 40 cameras issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in May. The camera on King Edward Avenue was the busiest camera with 4,778 tickets, followed by 2,558 tickets issued by the photo radar camera on Walkley Road between Halifax Drive and Harding Road and 1,942 tickets issued by the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue.

The photo radar cameras issued 154,341 speeding tickets in the first five months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.

The city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program across the city, with plans for 60 cameras by the end of 2024. Twelve new cameras were activated in the first three months of the year.

Thirteen busiest photo radar cameras in May

King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 4,778 tickets Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 2,558 tickets St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,942 tickets Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive: 1,554 tickets Bayshore Drive near Woodridge Crescent: 1,251 tickets Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,247 tickets Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 1,185 tickets First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 1,169 tickets Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,137 tickets Heron Road, between Alta Vista Drive and Baycrest Drive: 1,107 tickets Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive/Sable Ridge Drive: 1,062 tickets Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate: 1,042 tickets Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue/University Drive: 1,007 tickets

Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024 (January to May)