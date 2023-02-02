Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa

Ottawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.

The dangerous blast of cold weather will begin Thursday night and is expected to continue into Friday.

Thursday will begin with milder winter temperatures. Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 this afternoon.

Flurries are expected to start midday and blowing snow could impact the evening commute.

There will be a risk of snow squalls this afternoon and evening with wind gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Flurries will be heavy at times before tapering off Thursday night. Environment Canada is calling for a total snowfall amount of 4 centimetres.

Temperature to drop Thursday night

By Thursday evening the temperature will drop dramatically with an overnight low of -29 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -40 and frostbite could develop within minutes.

Friday’s forecast high of -26 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -42. It will be sunny but windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Skies will stay clear Friday evening and temperatures will drop to -27 C overnight.

Things will warm up slightly on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of -17 C.

On Sunday, temperatures will rocket back up to above freezing. The high that day is 1 C, with a 70 per cent chance of snow.