Here’s what you need to know about the Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers game

The Ottawa Senators are scheduled to play against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre.

During the game, the Senators will induct its team physician Dr. Donald Chow into its Ring of Honour. He will be the third person to be inducted.

“It's going to be a full barn for Dr. Chow's Ring of Honour induction so be sure to arrive early and get to your seats!” the team said on X.

“Dr. Chow has been best in class in his field for more than 20 years," Michael Andlauer, owner of the Ottawa Senators, said in a statement on Friday.

"The hockey club has benefited from having access to his remarkable skills in more ways that we could ever detail. Our players being treated by one of the best doctors in the world has been an incredible gift to this franchise and we’re proud to honour his remarkable legacy by inducting him into the Ring of Honour."

Chow has been a team physician with the Senators since 1992, and served as the team's head physician between 2002 and 2017. The club says more than 400 Senators players have been under his care.

Ottawa’s team won over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night, scoring 5-2.

“A Sens win means it’s time to hand out a well-deserved helmet!!” Ottawa Senators said on X.

The team took to social media to celebrate the winning, noting Thomas Chabot’s contribution to the game.

“Thomas Chabot finished off a beautiful passing play in the second period to go along with the primary assist on the game-winning goal on Saturday night to lead the team to victory,” reads a post on X.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available at Ticketmaster.ca.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle