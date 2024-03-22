Dr. Chow to be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour

Ottawa Senators team physician Dr. Donald Chow will be the third person inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour.

The Senators announced Dr. Chow will be inducted during a special ceremony before the Sens host the Edmonton Oilers Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.

“Dr. Chow has been best in class in his field for more than 20 years," Michael Andlauer, owner of the Ottawa Senators, said in a statement.

"The hockey club has benefited from having access to his remarkable skills in more ways that we could ever detail. Our players being treated by one of the best doctors in the world has been an incredible gift to this franchise and we’re proud to honour his remarkable legacy by inducting him into the Ring of Honour."

30+ years. 2000+ games. 400+ players under his care.



The #Sens are proud to announce that Dr. Donald Chow will be the third inductee into the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour!



📰 Read more: https://t.co/Io8mFOYCVO pic.twitter.com/VQe06w2o7t — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 22, 2024

Chow has been a team physician with the Senators since 1992, and served as the team's Head Physician between 2002 and 2017. The club says more than 400 Senators players have been under his care.

Since 1988, Chow has been on the staff at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, subspecializing in spinal and orthopedic trauma surgery. He was also the NHL's physician at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Dr. Chow has also supported several charities in Ottawa, including the Ride for Dad and Ottawa's Celebrity Sports Dinner.

Chow joins former Senators head coach and general manager Bryan Murray and former NHL All-Star defenceman Wade Redden in the Senators Ring of Honour.