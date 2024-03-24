Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa Sens vs. Edmonton Oilers’ game

The Ottawa Senators are schedulers to play against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre.

“It's going to be a full barn for Dr. Chow's Ring of Honour induction so be sure to arrive early and get to your seats!” said the team on X.

GAME DAY at @CdnTireCtr!!



🆚 @EdmontonOilers

📍 @CdnTireCtr

🕕 6 p.m.

📺 TSN5 / TVAS

📻 @TSN1200 / Unique FM 94,5



Ottawa’s team won over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night – 5-2.

“A Sens win means it’s time to hand out a well-deserved helmet!!” Ottawa Senators said on X.

The team took to social media to celebrate the winning by noting Thomas Chabot’s contribution to the game.

“Thomas Chabot finished off a beautiful passing play in the second period to go along with the primary assist on the game-winning goal on Saturday night to lead the team to victory,” reads a post on X.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available at Ticketmaster.ca.