    • Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa Sens vs. Edmonton Oilers’ game

    The Ottawa Senators are schedulers to play against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre. (The Ottawa Senators/ X)
    The Ottawa Senators are schedulers to play against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre.

    “It's going to be a full barn for Dr. Chow's Ring of Honour induction so be sure to arrive early and get to your seats!” said the team on X.

    Ottawa’s team won over the New Jersey Devils Saturday night – 5-2.

    “A Sens win means it’s time to hand out a well-deserved helmet!!” Ottawa Senators said on X.

    The team took to social media to celebrate the winning by noting Thomas Chabot’s contribution to the game.

    “Thomas Chabot finished off a beautiful passing play in the second period to go along with the primary assist on the game-winning goal on Saturday night to lead the team to victory,” reads a post on X.

    Tickets for Sunday's game are available at Ticketmaster.ca. 

     

