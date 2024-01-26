Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
National Arts Centre
The NAC Orchestra welcomes Los Angeles based Troupe Vertigo for three nights of jaw-dropping circus-dance-theatre performances accompanied by the fiery music of Emmanuel Chabrier’s España together with selections from George Gershwin, George Bizet’s Carmen and more.
Shows begin at 8 p.m. from Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, January 28.
Tickets start at $31.
Cirque España (Troupe Virtigo/National Arts Centre)University of Ottawa theatre
The U of O Theatre Club presents Little Women!
Thursday's 7 p.m. show is currently sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets range from $15 to $20.
Friday's show begins at 7 p.m. and the weekend has shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online.
Casino Lac-Leamy
Party in style this full moon weekend at Club Alea, located inside the Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau for the EDM, House and Top 40 music!
The club is open from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday's.
Roller skating
4 Wheelies Roller Rink on Baxter Road is hosting a 'roller skating jam' and after party on Saturday.
The jam begins at 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the after party begins at 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Clarence Street.
The event will feature the very best in old school, '90s R&B, hip hop, ‘90s dancehall, early 2000’s, funk, rare grooves, soulful house and so much more.
Tickets are $10.38 and are available online.
Greely Winter Carnival
The Greely Community Association will be hosting a number of events at its Winter Carnival, including a youth dance, magic show, sleigh rides and firefighters pancake breakfast.
More information on event dates and times is available online.
Carleton Cup
Skate, run and drink at the Carleton Cup, an annual charity race and the ultimate Canadian triathlon held in Ottawa on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
If the canal is closed, the event will still continue at the Aulde Dubliner on Preston Street.
The event begins with a skate on the canal, a 1 kilometre run through the ByWard Market and ends with a drink (or two).
The 36th Annual Carleton Cup is being held on Saturday, January 27.
On-site registration is from 5pm to 7pm on race day, subject to availability.
Robert Plante Greenhouses Annual Winter Market
Escape the cold and shop from over 40 local vendors with handmade crafts and locally crafted goods.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Robert Plante Greenhouses (4228 Navan Road).
Entrance is free.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, celebrates his goal with Mathieu Joseph during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)Cheer on the Ottawa Senators as they go against the New York Rangers on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Ottawa Senators website.
The Sens are also hosting the integrative and family-friendly Sens Skills event on Sunday.
Sens Skills will see the Senators roster split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including, the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and the 3-on-3 competition.
All tickets for Sens Skills are $20 or less. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections.
Tickets to this year’s to Sens Skills event can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca.
Ottawa 67s
The Ottawa 67s take on the Niagara Ice Dogs at TD Place Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online.
Gatineau Olympiques
Les Olympiques de Gatineau
The Gatineau Olympiques will take on Drummondville at 7 p.m. at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau on Friday.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
• Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
• Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
• Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
• Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
• Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
• Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
• Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Veteran skiier Brad O'Neil hits the slopes at Pakenham Ski Resort. Jan. 2 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)Winter walking and hiking in Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has 11 kilometres of winter walking and hiking trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to difficult.
Pioneers Trail: Easy, 1.3 km loop, from P3.
Capital Pathway: Easy, 3.2 km round trip, from P1 or P3.
Sugarbush Trail: Easy, 3 km loop, from the Visitor Centre or P4.
Lauriault Trail: Difficult, 4.5 km loop, from P6.
A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
• Canada Science and Technology Museum
• Canada Aviation and Space Museum
Skating
The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed as freezing rain and warmer temperatures hit Ottawa. The canal may re-open this weekend if conditions allow. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.
People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on its opening day in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Skaters flocked to the ice, one year after warm and wet weather prevented the 7.8 kilometre skateway from opening for its 2023 season. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
Lansdowne Park skating court
Ben Franklin Place skating rink
Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.
Lansdowne Market
The winter market is back at Lansdowne Park.
More than 75 local producers are on display every Sunday in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Top UN court to issue a preliminary ruling in South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Israel is set to hear Friday whether the United Nations’ top court will order it to end its military offensive in Gaza in a preliminary ruling while the panel hears a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.
King Charles III hospitalized for enlarged prostate operation
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Alabama executes a man with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
UFOs: These are the 'very strange' lights and objects pilots reported over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
What caused deadly N.W.T. plane crash? Transportation Safety Board investigates
Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community services minister 'frustrated' with low turnout at $3M shelter
Nova Scotia’s community services minister voiced his government's frustrations with the lack of people using the new homeless shelter in Halifax.
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Higgs promises new, one-time affordability benefit for low-income New Brunswickers in state of the province speech
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivered an upbeat state of the province speech to a crowd of 1,000 business and political leaders in Fredericton Thursday, full of figures he says shows the province is “stronger than ever.”
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
-
NEW
NEW Ontario man 'shocked' golf clubs bent, broken after Air Canada flight from Florida
An Ontario man was 'shocked' his golf bag was ripped open and his clubs were broken when he travelled home from Florida last November.
-
5 people injured in single vehicle rollover in Mississauga
Five people were injured after a single vehicle rolled over in Mississauga overnight.
Montreal
-
FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions
The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
-
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
Northern Ontario
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Investigators search for cause of Sudbury building explosion
Investigators continue to investigate what caused an explosion and fire in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol on Wednesday night.
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
London
-
'I am a healer, not a burier': Dr. George Rice speaks out against MLHU’s public health alert
London, Ont. neurologist Dr. George Rice is denouncing a public notice by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) indicating he may have put patients at risk of exposure to blood-borne illnesses.
-
'I lost everything': St. Thomas, Ont. fire leaves at least 8 homeless, 1 hurt
A major fire in St. Thomas has left one person injured and at least eight people homeless. The blaze broke out at 8 Jonas St., just steps from the city’s core early Thursday evening.
-
Local heavy rainfall to continue through southwestern Ontario
From locally heavy rainfall to dense fog, the London, Ont. region and surrounding counties find themselves under multiple weather alerts on Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
One person found dead in Cambridge, another taken into police custody
An investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Cambridge Thursday night.
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener parent worries about her child’s education amid French teacher shortage
A Kitchener mother is worried her son won't be prepared for Grade 9 French as he hasn't had a permanent teacher in months.
Calgary
-
'Last best party in town': Blues Can destined for wrecking ball
Blues Can owner Greg Smith says he always knew the live music venue was on valuable land, and says he knew time was up when a sign was erected saying the landowner has applied to the city to build condos on the property.
-
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
-
Columbus Blue Jackets hand Calgary Flames fourth straight loss with 5-2 win
Alexandre Texier's short-handed goal in the second period stood up as the game-winner on Thursday night as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-2 over the Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
2nd meteor captured on Saskatchewan home security cam
Another meteor may have entered the earth’s atmosphere above Saskatchewan early Sunday, making it the second bright fireball spotted in a week.
Edmonton
-
'Just doing my job': Guard shrugs off role in stopping city hall shooter
The security guard who stopped an armed shooter at Edmonton City Hall earlier this week is shrugging off any accolades, according to his boss
-
Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.
-
Teen girl missing in north Edmonton
Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Flood watch issued on B.C.'s South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for much of the South Coast and all of Vancouver Island as "a series of potent storms" approaches the region.
-
Surrey Police Service pushes back against mayor's spending claims
The Surrey Police Service is going public with its proposed budget – to try and counter claims by the city's mayor it’s spending at a rate that will push property taxes higher.
-
Murder trial hears undercover operation details in case of B.C. woman accused of dismembering boyfriend
Details of an undercover police operation that ultimately led to the arrest of a Nanaimo woman accused of killing, and dismembering her boyfriend were revealed in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
'It's scary': Invasive strep A strain sends Regina woman to hospital
A Regina woman is now back home after being hospitalized with an invasive strain of strep group A.
-
'We'd love to see the animals go home': Regina Humane Society drops dog adoptions to $25
As the grand opening of the new Regina Humane Society (RHS) draws near, there is still some work left to be done at the Armour Road location. Mainly, finding forever homes for the furry occupants of the current facility.