Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

National Arts Centre

The NAC Orchestra welcomes Los Angeles based Troupe Vertigo for three nights of jaw-dropping circus-dance-theatre performances accompanied by the fiery music of Emmanuel Chabrier’s España together with selections from George Gershwin, George Bizet’s Carmen and more.

Shows begin at 8 p.m. from Thursday, January 25 to Sunday, January 28.

Tickets start at $31.

Cirque España (Troupe Virtigo/National Arts Centre)University of Ottawa theatre

The U of O Theatre Club presents Little Women!

Thursday's 7 p.m. show is currently sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets range from $15 to $20.

Friday's show begins at 7 p.m. and the weekend has shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Casino Lac-Leamy

Party in style this full moon weekend at Club Alea, located inside the Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau for the EDM, House and Top 40 music!

The club is open from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday's.

Roller skating

4 Wheelies Roller Rink on Baxter Road is hosting a 'roller skating jam' and after party on Saturday.

The jam begins at 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the after party begins at 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Clarence Street.

The event will feature the very best in old school, '90s R&B, hip hop, ‘90s dancehall, early 2000’s, funk, rare grooves, soulful house and so much more.

Tickets are $10.38 and are available online.

Greely Winter Carnival

The Greely Community Association will be hosting a number of events at its Winter Carnival, including a youth dance, magic show, sleigh rides and firefighters pancake breakfast.

More information on event dates and times is available online.

Carleton Cup

Skate, run and drink at the Carleton Cup, an annual charity race and the ultimate Canadian triathlon held in Ottawa on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

If the canal is closed, the event will still continue at the Aulde Dubliner on Preston Street.

The event begins with a skate on the canal, a 1 kilometre run through the ByWard Market and ends with a drink (or two).

The 36th Annual Carleton Cup is being held on Saturday, January 27.

On-site registration is from 5pm to 7pm on race day, subject to availability.

Robert Plante Greenhouses Annual Winter Market

Escape the cold and shop from over 40 local vendors with handmade crafts and locally crafted goods.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Robert Plante Greenhouses (4228 Navan Road).

Entrance is free.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, celebrates his goal with Mathieu Joseph during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)Cheer on the Ottawa Senators as they go against the New York Rangers on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Ottawa Senators website.

The Sens are also hosting the integrative and family-friendly Sens Skills event on Sunday.

Sens Skills will see the Senators roster split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including, the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and the 3-on-3 competition.

All tickets for Sens Skills are $20 or less. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections.

Tickets to this year’s to Sens Skills event can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca.

Ottawa 67s

The Ottawa 67s take on the Niagara Ice Dogs at TD Place Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Gatineau Olympiques

Les Olympiques de Gatineau

The Gatineau Olympiques will take on Drummondville at 7 p.m. at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau on Friday.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

• Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

• Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.

• Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.

• Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.

• Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.

• Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.

• Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.

Veteran skiier Brad O'Neil hits the slopes at Pakenham Ski Resort. Jan. 2 2024 (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)Winter walking and hiking in Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has 11 kilometres of winter walking and hiking trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to difficult.

Pioneers Trail: Easy, 1.3 km loop, from P3.

Capital Pathway: Easy, 3.2 km round trip, from P1 or P3.

Sugarbush Trail: Easy, 3 km loop, from the Visitor Centre or P4.

Lauriault Trail: Difficult, 4.5 km loop, from P6.

A skier makes his way along the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

• Canadian Museum of Nature

• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

• Canada Science and Technology Museum

• Canada Aviation and Space Museum

• Canadian War Museum

• Canadian Museum of History

• National Gallery of Canada

• Ottawa Art Gallery

Skating

The Rideau Canal Skateway is temporarily closed as freezing rain and warmer temperatures hit Ottawa. The canal may re-open this weekend if conditions allow. Ice conditions and updates can be found on the NCC's website.

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on its opening day in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Skaters flocked to the ice, one year after warm and wet weather prevented the 7.8 kilometre skateway from opening for its 2023 season. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) You can also skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Lansdowne Park skating court

Ben Franklin Place skating rink

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

There are also a large number of outdoor specialty rinks in the Ottawa region, including a skate through an apple orchard and a forest.

Lansdowne Market

The winter market is back at Lansdowne Park.

More than 75 local producers are on display every Sunday in the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.