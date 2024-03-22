Here’s what happened to a Quinte West, Ont. man following false 911 calls

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person is facing charges following several months of false calls to 9-1-1.

Police say they started investigating in late October 2023 after a number of calls were deemed illegitimate by firefighters, paramedics and police officers.

“The calls ranged from various medical emergencies where Hastings Quinte and/or Quinte Fire responded as well as vast assortment of calls for service by police all of which were unsubstantiated,” the OPP told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

The suspect has been charged with 14 counts of public mischief and seven counts of mischief.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville and has since been released.