OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how you can dispose of your household hazardous waste in Ottawa this spring and summer

    Household hazardous waste. (Getty) Household hazardous waste. (Getty)
    Share

    Ottawa residents will have nine opportunities to safely throw out their household hazardous waste materials this spring and summer.

    The City of Ottawa will host drop-off events to give residents a chance to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste between April 21 and Nov. 2. The first household hazardous waste drop-off event will be held on Sunday, April 21 at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

    In 2023, the city says nearly 15,600 residents attended the nine one-day drop-off events, disposing of approximately 503 tonnes of household hazardous waste. The items included 42,300 CFL light bulbs and fluorescent tubes, 10 tonnes of household batteries, 17 tonnes of aerosols and 200 tonnes of paint.

    Here is a list of the one-day household hazardous waste drop-off events:

    • Sunday, April 21 – RCGT Park on Coventry Road
    • Saturday, May 4 – Rideau Carleton Casino on Albion Road
    • Saturday, June 1 – Trail Road Waste Facility at 4475 Trail Road
    • Saturday, July 27 – Canadian Tire Centre at 200 Cyclone Taylor Blvd.
    • Saturday, Aug. 10 – Innes Snow Dump Facility at 2170 Mer Bleue Road
    • Sunday, Sept. 8 – Tunney's Pasture
    • Saturday, Oct. 5 – Conroy Snow Dump Facility at 3100 Conroy Road
    • Saturday, Oct. 19 – Strandherd Snow Dump Facility on Philsar Road
    • Saturday, Nov. 2 – Westbrook Snow Dump Facility at 200 Westbrook Road

    All household hazardous waste drop-off events will run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    Household hazardous waste is corrosive, flammable or poisonous.

    "These types of products contaminate water and landfills and should never be poured down the drain or put out with your regular garbage," the city says on its website.

    Household hazardous waste materials include:

    • Aerosol containers
    • Propane cylinders
    • Disinfectants
    • Fluorescent bulbs/tubes
    • Fire extinguishers
    • Fertilizers and pesticides
    • Mercury switches/thermometers
    • Motor oil
    • Needles and syringes
    • Oil filters
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Paints and coatings
    • Oven and window cleaners
    • Pool chemicals
    • Gasoline
    • Perfume and aftershave

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life

    At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.

    What does science say about the ingredients in functional beverages?

    Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News