Here's how you can dispose of your household hazardous waste in Ottawa this spring and summer

Ottawa residents will have nine opportunities to safely throw out their household hazardous waste materials this spring and summer.

The City of Ottawa will host drop-off events to give residents a chance to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste between April 21 and Nov. 2. The first household hazardous waste drop-off event will be held on Sunday, April 21 at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

In 2023, the city says nearly 15,600 residents attended the nine one-day drop-off events, disposing of approximately 503 tonnes of household hazardous waste. The items included 42,300 CFL light bulbs and fluorescent tubes, 10 tonnes of household batteries, 17 tonnes of aerosols and 200 tonnes of paint.

Here is a list of the one-day household hazardous waste drop-off events:

Sunday, April 21 – RCGT Park on Coventry Road

Saturday, May 4 – Rideau Carleton Casino on Albion Road

Saturday, June 1 – Trail Road Waste Facility at 4475 Trail Road

Saturday, July 27 – Canadian Tire Centre at 200 Cyclone Taylor Blvd.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Innes Snow Dump Facility at 2170 Mer Bleue Road

Sunday, Sept. 8 – Tunney's Pasture

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Conroy Snow Dump Facility at 3100 Conroy Road

Saturday, Oct. 19 – Strandherd Snow Dump Facility on Philsar Road

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Westbrook Snow Dump Facility at 200 Westbrook Road

All household hazardous waste drop-off events will run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Household hazardous waste is corrosive, flammable or poisonous.

"These types of products contaminate water and landfills and should never be poured down the drain or put out with your regular garbage," the city says on its website.

Household hazardous waste materials include: