Here's how you can dispose of household hazardous waste in Ottawa this spring and summer
The city of Ottawa will host nine household hazardous waste drop-off events this year, giving residents a chance to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.
The first drop-off event will be held on Sunday, April 23 at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.
Each year, the city hosts drop-off events to ensure hazardous waste is safely collected, transported, and appropriately recycled or disposed.
Household hazardous waste materials include:
- Aerosol containers
- Propane cylinders
- Disinfectants
- Fluorescent bulbs/tubes
- Fire extinguishers
- Fertilizers and pesticides
- Mercury switches/thermometers
- Motor oil
- Needles and syringes
- Oil filters
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paints and coatings
- Oven and window cleaners
- Pool chemicals
- Gasoline
- Perfume and aftershave
"If it’s corrosive, flammable or poisonous it’s hazardous waste. These types of products contaminate water and landfills and should never be poured down the drain or put out with your regular garbage," the city says on its website.
Here is a list of the household hazardous waste depots in Ottawa this spring and summer
Sunday, April 23 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RCGT Park - 300 Coventry Road
Saturday, May 6 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road South
Sunday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canadian Tire Centre – 200 Cyclone Taylor Boulevard
Sunday, July 9 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Conroy Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road
Sunday, Aug. 13 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road
Sunday, August 27 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Strandherd Snow Dump – 4061 Strandherd Drive
Sunday, September 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tunney's Pasture
Sunday, Oct. 1 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Westbrook Snow Dump – 200 Westbrook Road
Sunday, Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road
In 2022, the city of Ottawa collected approximately 587 tonnes of household hazardous waste at nine one-day drop-off events.
