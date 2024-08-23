Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. The Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
    The weather is going to be nice this Friday with sun and hot temperatures in the forecast.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 29 – today. A low of 13 C, clear skies becoming partly cloudy overnight are expected for tonight.

    The nice weather is expected to continue through Saturday with a high of 27 C, and a mix of sun and clouds. Cloudy periods with a low of 16 C are in the forecast for the night.

    The rain will come back on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of rain, a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24.2 C and a low of 13.5 C.

     

     

