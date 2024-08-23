Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday

The weather is going to be nice this Friday with sun and hot temperatures in the forecast.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 29 – today. A low of 13 C, clear skies becoming partly cloudy overnight are expected for tonight.

The nice weather is expected to continue through Saturday with a high of 27 C, and a mix of sun and clouds. Cloudy periods with a low of 16 C are in the forecast for the night.

The rain will come back on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of rain, a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24.2 C and a low of 13.5 C.