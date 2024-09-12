Potential Air Canada pilot strike raising concerns among travellers

There is a growing concern among travellers, as a potential Air Canada pilot strike looms.

Passengers are anxious about what the strike could mean for their travel plans. Jocelyne Lefebvre and JP Rivet are flying to Mexico for a weeklong vacation.

"We found out that our travel insurance didn't cover strikes. They don't. They don't apply during strikes," said Lefebvre.

But with the possibility of a strike in the near future, they have a backup plan.

"We bought an extra ticket for Air Transat to come back, just in case they don’t," said Rivet.

The couple spent $500 to secure seats on another airline, money they are willing to lose if a strike never happens.

But not all travellers have a second option, like Bev Rinne, who is flying to Ireland.

"Yes, and I'm hoping I'm not," she said about her concern over being stranded. "Because it means my husband has to drive to Toronto and pick me up."

If no deal is reached, a 72-hour strike or lockout notice could be issued Sunday. The airline and business leaders are urging the federal government to intervene.

"Governments are elected to look after the greater good," said Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. "This government has the tools available and should collective bargaining fail, they need to prepare now to use them."

With the union and airline far apart on wages, flight cancellations could begin as early as Friday, while some travellers welcome a possible extended vacation.

“We're there. We're going to be on vacation and we're going to stay on vacation.” Said Andrew Strachan who is flying to Rome and Spain.

Most are hoping for a quick resolution.

"I just hope the sides all come to an agreement. That's all I'm hoping for. For everybody's sake," said Rinne. "People have to travel for, like, medical reasons, and that really isn't fair."