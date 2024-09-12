Potential Air Canada pilot strike raising concerns among travellers
There is a growing concern among travellers, as a potential Air Canada pilot strike looms.
Passengers are anxious about what the strike could mean for their travel plans. Jocelyne Lefebvre and JP Rivet are flying to Mexico for a weeklong vacation.
"We found out that our travel insurance didn't cover strikes. They don't. They don't apply during strikes," said Lefebvre.
But with the possibility of a strike in the near future, they have a backup plan.
"We bought an extra ticket for Air Transat to come back, just in case they don’t," said Rivet.
The couple spent $500 to secure seats on another airline, money they are willing to lose if a strike never happens.
But not all travellers have a second option, like Bev Rinne, who is flying to Ireland.
"Yes, and I'm hoping I'm not," she said about her concern over being stranded. "Because it means my husband has to drive to Toronto and pick me up."
If no deal is reached, a 72-hour strike or lockout notice could be issued Sunday. The airline and business leaders are urging the federal government to intervene.
"Governments are elected to look after the greater good," said Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. "This government has the tools available and should collective bargaining fail, they need to prepare now to use them."
With the union and airline far apart on wages, flight cancellations could begin as early as Friday, while some travellers welcome a possible extended vacation.
“We're there. We're going to be on vacation and we're going to stay on vacation.” Said Andrew Strachan who is flying to Rome and Spain.
Most are hoping for a quick resolution.
"I just hope the sides all come to an agreement. That's all I'm hoping for. For everybody's sake," said Rinne. "People have to travel for, like, medical reasons, and that really isn't fair."
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont. Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia’s premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces US$47M haul in hours afterward
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing 'significant threats to festival operations and public safety.'
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Georgia judge dismisses two criminal counts against Trump, court filing shows
A Georgia judge on Thursday dismissed two criminal counts in the U.S. state's 2020 election interference case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and one other count against allies of the former president.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
This Italian lawyer says he thought he was buying a regular print of Churchill, not the 'mythical' stolen portrait
When Nicola Cassinelli, Italian lawyer and occasional art collector, bid on a portrait of the late U.K. prime minister Winston Churchill, he says, he didn't know it would land him in the centre of an international criminal investigation.
NEW N.B. premier’s asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are "largely fictitious," says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
