Contraband package seized following drone drop, individual arrested near Kingston facility

A 32-year-old man from Thurso, Que. has been arrested near a Kingston-area correctional facility following the bust of a drone drop Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The suspect was arrested in a suspicious vehicle just before 9 p.m., near Millhaven Institution in Loyalist Township after officers at the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) had found and seized a package dropped from a drone.

The package had lighters, matches, a knife, razor blades, suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, tobacco and various forms of cannabis, police say.

When police located a suspicious vehicle near the facility, they conducted a search and found suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, various forms of cannabis, and multiple SIM cards and digital scales. That was when they made the arrest.

The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, mischief endangering life, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, delivering contraband to an inmate, and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The suspect remains in custody and appeared in court Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.