Teens struck by vehicle in front of Brockville, Ont. secondary school: OPP

Two 14-year-old students were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in front of Thousand Islands Secondary School in Brockville, Ont. Tuesday, according to police.

Police say they received a call at around 2:30 p.m. reporting a collision involving two pedestrians and a vehicle in front of the school on Parkedale Avenue.

The investigation shows the two girls did not use the crosswalk and police said the driver did not see them.

Both girls sustained minor injuries. One was taken to the Brockville General Hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The other was assessed at the scene.

The driver is not facing charges, as polive determined they were not at fault.

Police are reminding students of the consequences of jaywalking.

"Luckily, this did not result in more serious injuries, and is a reminder to all about the dangers for pedestrians on our roads," Brockville Police said.

"We will be increasing enforcement in this area in an attempt to educate those on safety."