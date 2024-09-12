OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Teens struck by vehicle in front of Brockville, Ont. secondary school: OPP

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Two 14-year-old students were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in front of Thousand Islands Secondary School in Brockville, Ont. Tuesday, according to police.

    Police say they received a call at around 2:30 p.m. reporting a collision involving two pedestrians and a vehicle in front of the school on Parkedale Avenue.

    The investigation shows the two girls did not use the crosswalk and police said the driver did not see them.

    Both girls sustained minor injuries. One was taken to the Brockville General Hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The other was assessed at the scene.

    The driver is not facing charges, as polive determined they were not at fault.

    Police are reminding students of the consequences of jaywalking.

    "Luckily, this did not result in more serious injuries, and is a reminder to all about the dangers for pedestrians on our roads," Brockville Police said.

    "We will be increasing enforcement in this area in an attempt to educate those on safety."

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News