Here’s how mild it feels in Ottawa Sunday

    Though mild temperatures continue to linger in the capital, Sunday is going to be cloudy.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a cloudy day with a high of 7 C. Tonight, we’ll see a low of 1 C and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle before morning.

    Monday, we’ll have a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and a high of 13 C. At night, the capital will have a low of 4 C with cloudy skies.

    Clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 10 C are forecasted for Tuesday.

    Mild temperatures and clouds are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

    The mild opening weekend of March is a preview of the full month, with above-normal temperatures in the forecast.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    With files from Josh Pringle

