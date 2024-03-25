Here's how many tickets Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued in January

The snow and cold temperatures did not slow down Ottawa motorists in January, as the city's photo radar cameras caught hundreds of speeding drivers.

Statistics show Ottawa's 28 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 18,484 speeding tickets in the first month of 2024. A total of 7,818 speeding tickets were issued by photo radar cameras in January 2023, when 17 cameras were in operation.

The busiest photo radar camera in January was on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, where 1,731 speeding tickets were issued.

The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven issued the second-highest number of tickets for speeding in January, with 1,430 speeding tickets.

The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. The plan calls for the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to increase to 60 by the end of the year.

All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

Here is a look at the top 10 cameras for speeding tickets in January: