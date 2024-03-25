Here's how many tickets Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued in January
The snow and cold temperatures did not slow down Ottawa motorists in January, as the city's photo radar cameras caught hundreds of speeding drivers.
Statistics show Ottawa's 28 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 18,484 speeding tickets in the first month of 2024. A total of 7,818 speeding tickets were issued by photo radar cameras in January 2023, when 17 cameras were in operation.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The busiest photo radar camera in January was on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, where 1,731 speeding tickets were issued.
The camera on Cedarview Road in Barrhaven issued the second-highest number of tickets for speeding in January, with 1,430 speeding tickets.
The City of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. The plan calls for the number of photo radar cameras on Ottawa roads to increase to 60 by the end of the year.
All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.
Here is a look at the top 10 cameras for speeding tickets in January:
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,731 tickets
- Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School: 1,430 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,279 tickets
- Cambrian Road, between Greenbank Road and Kilbirnie Drive: 1,238 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private: 1,225 tickets
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,182 tickets
- Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive: 1,051 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417: 926 tickets
- Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue: 908 tickets
- Smyth Road, between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street: 820 tickets
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Meet an Ottawa storm chaser who runs into the face of danger
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years unfolded over the weekend
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years that left 137 people dead and more than 180 more injured played out, in what President Vladimir Putin called 'a bloody, barbaric terrorist act.'
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in N.S. hospital
The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier this week.
Naturopathic doctors aren't solution to primary care crisis: doctors, health experts
Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, many naturopathic doctors position themselves as a solution, arguing that they have the training to be a patient's primary care provider. That's raising alarm among medical doctors and health experts.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
Ohtani to speak to media for first time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team’s trip to South Korea.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Maestro Fresh Wes, Tegan and Sara honoured at 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax
The top names in music gathered in Halifax Sunday night for the 53rd annual Juno Awards.
-
Four-unit New Glasgow apartment significantly damaged by fire
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a four-unit apartment in the town was significantly damaged by fire overnight.
-
Downed tree closes section of North Street in Halifax
A section of North Street in Halifax remains closed Monday morning after a tree fell onto the road on Sunday.
Toronto
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
Anne Murray surprises Junos, Charlotte Cardin and Talk among top winners at Halifax bash
Anne Murray swooped into the Juno Awards to give viewers a hearty East Coast welcome, as host Nelly Furtado added some extra spark to the early festivities.
-
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Montreal
-
Shots fired at parked car in east end Montreal
Shots were fired in the direction of a parked car in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
-
Passerby extinguishes fire at bistro in Anjou
Montreal police are investigating after a bistro was set on fire in the Anjou borough.
-
Montreal Canadiens beat fading Seattle Kraken 5-1
Alex Newhook scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens sent Seattle to its eighth straight loss, beating the Kraken 5-1.
Northern Ontario
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
-
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
-
Naturopathic doctors aren't solution to primary care crisis: doctors, health experts
Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, many naturopathic doctors position themselves as a solution, arguing that they have the training to be a patient's primary care provider. That's raising alarm among medical doctors and health experts.
Windsor
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
-
Windsor athletes win big in combat sports competitions across North America
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
London
-
Another day, another car into a building in London, Ont.
A nonagenarian did not need medical care after her vehicle crashed into the front of a Tim Horton’s in northwest London Sunday afternoon.
-
London Knights are Ontario Hockey League champions
The London Knights are 2024 OHL Regular Season Champions. With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season schedule.
-
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
‘It’s not just a sport, it’s a family’: Alumni Field hosts flag football championships
University flag football players from across Ontario came together to vie for the title as Laurier University hosted the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association championship weekend.
-
Bright, Ont. woman treks up Mt. Kilimanjaro to promote kidney donation awareness
Mary McFarlane is happy to be home after her two week long trip in Tanzania.
Barrie
-
Orillia apartment fire sends woman to hospital
Emergency services received a call about an apartment fire on Coldwater Road Sunday.
-
Group of Wasaga Beach residents waiting to learn if power will be disconnected
A group of Wasaga Beach residents are on edge as they wait to learn if power at the hotel they call home will be shut off on Monday.
-
Annual Holi celebrations held in Barrie
Barrie's Indian community celebrated the festival of Holi on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for stealing from multiple grocery stores, assaulting security and staff
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for stealing from grocery stores over two dozen times.
-
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
-
Winnipeg Easter egg hunt: How one mom is getting a city involved in finding Easter eggs
A Winnipeg mom is working to spread joy this Easter by getting the entire city involved in an Easter egg hunt.
Calgary
-
Southcentre Mall hosts special Sensory Easter Sunday
Around 100 families beat the rush to Southcentre Mall Sunday in order to participate in the shopping centre’s popular Sensory Easter event.
-
New exhibit at The Military Museums in Calgary pays tribute to the Great Escape
Many late-night TV watchers have heard of or even seen the movie The Great Escape. Now, thanks to a new exhibit from Calgary's Military Museums, fans of the film can learn the true story that inspired the movie.
-
Northeast Calgary road briefly closed after semi tips over
Police report no one was injured when a semi tipped onto its side on Country Hills Boulevard Northeast.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man embarks on year-long quest to find best butter chicken in town
An Edmonton man is on a delicious mission to explore his culinary heritage.
-
1 injured, police seeking suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting on 124 Street
Police are investigating a shooting in Westmount Sunday afternoon.
-
RCMP warn Albertans over new scam aimed at drivers
Red Deer RCMP are warning of a new text message scheme involving speeding tickets.
Regina
-
'It was disrespectful': Regina Pats finish season with 11-1 loss against Moose Jaw
The Regina Pats fell to the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-1 in what was their final game of the season after failing to make the playoffs with a 22-40-4-2 record.
-
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed Sask. highways ring road draws opposition in Saskatoon
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
-
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
-
Staff shortage shuts down CT scanner at Surrey hospital overnight
For the second time this month, CTV News has learned that CT scans were unavailable at Surrey Memorial Hospital overnight due to staffing shortages.
-
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
-
Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
-
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.