Seniors with no family doctor get medical check-up at condo lounge in Ottawa
Seniors who do not have a family doctor were given the opportunity to get a medical check-up Thursday through a monthly wellness clinic set up in a lounge of a condominium building on Ambleside Drive in the city's west-end.
Pinecrest Queensway Community Health Centre hosted the wellness clinic, in partnership with the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Rexall and Ottawa Public Health.
"These mobile Wellness Clinics are easy and efficient ways to bring needed care to seniors without a doctor or having trouble accessing care," said Tamara Chipperfield, executive director of Pinecrest Queensway Community Health Centre. "Working in partnership with local pharmacies, the Ottawa Paramedic Service Community Paramedic program, and the building's residents is key to success."
The clinic included multiple healthcare stations, including paramedics, a nurse, a physician and a pharmacist, where the seniors brought their medical concerns forward by asking questions, renewing prescriptions and receiving medical assessments, said the clinic organizers in a news release on Thursday.
Those who required further care were referred to examinations, such as X-rays and bloodwork. Some seniors were also referred to "Pinecrest Queensway Community Health Centre's health and wellness programs, such as falls prevention."
Visitors were also given the opportunity to learn about the available local services, such as mental health supports and diagnosing and managing illnesses, such as diabetes.
The clinic was started by a group of older adults living in three condo buildings on Ambleside after becoming frustrated with the overwhelmed healthcare system. They created Oasis, a program funded by Queens University to address this issue.
"The older adult community within three condo buildings on Ambleside Drive in Ottawa are passionate about staying in our homes as long as possible as we age," said Jan Skora, one of the clinic organizers. "We are so blessed to work with our paramedics, medical staff from the Pinecrest Queensway Community Health Centre and our local pharmacist to deliver the innovation called a Monthly Wellness Clinic. We now have a monthly place close to home for our 1,500 residents to get treated, get advice, and learn how to proactively improve our health, regardless of age or medical history and whether or not we have a doctor."
This is the third clinic at the building on Ambleside Drive. There were also two previous clinics at Regina Towers.
