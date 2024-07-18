'It smells like paradise': This is where you can stroll through 5,000 lavender plants

MOOSE CREEK, ONT. -

Get your senses ready. Eastern Ontario is home to several lavender farms.

If you're looking for an outing that will stimulate your vision and sense of smell, Lavande Braydale Lavender is home to 5,000 lavender plants, which you can visit.

It's a spectacle of colour and smell.

"It smells so good and it's so good for you, too," says Fanny Holye, who visited the farm on Thursday. "I actually just found this place not too long ago."

It's a perfect spot to take photographs. Hoyle was taking pictures of her 6-month-old baby, Evelyn, using the flowers as a backdrop.

"We're going to take some pictures and just enjoy the day," she says.

The outdoor setting is a fragrant spot to enjoy a picnic as well.

"It smells like paradise," Carole-Anne Gratton tells CTV News Ottawa. "We love bringing the kids outside and the fresh air, and it's pretty."

Lavande Braydale Lavender is located about an hour east of Ottawa in Moose Creek, Ont.

You can explore and spend time in the fields, purchase lavender products and, of course, take home a bouquet, including pick your own.

The plants will soon be harvested and turned into essential oils, soaps, and other lavender products.

"We're proud to say that we do everything on farm here from harvesting, growing, bottling and transforming," says Tracey Bray-Bercier.

Part of a fourth-generation farm, owner Bray-Bercier and her husband Carl added lavender in the past couple of years to existing cash crops and chicken.

"I knew that we had a good location for agritourism," she says.

It's been attracting visitors ever since.

"We have a lot of families come, a lot of mommies on mat leave, grandparents, family, mother-daughter, couples, everything all the way from out east, out west, down south, and overseas."

Admission is $10 per adult – but hurry, Sunday, July 21 is the last day for visitors this season.

"We decided to come. And so I'm really happy we did," says Hoyle.