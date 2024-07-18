Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa

Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.

The lineup formed hours before the Chick-fil-A restaurant opened at 10:30 a.m.

This is the 15th Chick-fil-A in Canada, as the company continues ito expand across the country.

It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed on Sunday. The company says Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays to "give team members the opportunity to rest, enjoy time with their families and worship if they choose."

Chick-fil-A says to mark the opening of the new restaurant, it will donate $34,000 to a local non-profit organization through Second Harvest.

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open later this year at the Rideau Centre.