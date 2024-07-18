OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Warrant issued for second suspect in July 5 homicide

    L-R: Soubere Yusuf Akli, 28, and Kennedid Atteyeh, 23, are wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Carling Avenue on July 5, 2024. Atteyeh is also facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) L-R: Soubere Yusuf Akli, 28, and Kennedid Atteyeh, 23, are wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Carling Avenue on July 5, 2024. Atteyeh is also facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of murder following a shooting on Carling Avenue earlier this month.

    Adam Abdullahi Elmi, 28, was shot several times outside a shopping complex located near Carling and Kirkwood avenues on July 5.

    Police said Thursday that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Soubere Yusuf Akli, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.

    A Canada-wide warrant also remains in effect for another suspect, Kennedid Atteyeh, 23, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and new charge of first-degree murder.

    Ottawa police believe both men have left the country.

    Anyone who sees either suspect is urged to not approach them and call 9-1-1 immediately.

    If you have information on their whereabouts or witnessed the murder and have not yet spoken to police, you're asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

