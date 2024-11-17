Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday

Mainly sunny skies and higher-than-average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C, which feels like - 5 with windchill this morning. Increasing cloudiness is also expected late this morning. A low of 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected for tonight.

Monday, a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of 0 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

On Tuesday, the weather agency calls for a high of 9 C and sunny skies. A low of -3 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.