Ottawa

    Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Sunday

    (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Mainly sunny skies and higher-than-average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C, which feels like - 5 with windchill this morning. Increasing cloudiness is also expected late this morning. A low of 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected for tonight.

    Monday, a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected. A low of 0 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

    On Tuesday, the weather agency calls for a high of 9 C and sunny skies. A low of -3 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of -3 C.

