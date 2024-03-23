Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday

It's going to be a cloudy day in the capital this Saturday, as periods of light snow are expected to end this morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of -11 C on Saturday. It's also going to be partly cloudy at night.

It's going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 2 C and a low of -8 C.

Clear skies will continue through Monday with a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.