Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Saturday
It's going to be a cloudy day in the capital this Saturday, as periods of light snow are expected to end this morning.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 1 C and a low of -11 C on Saturday. It's also going to be partly cloudy at night.
It's going to be sunny on Sunday with a high of 2 C and a low of -8 C.
Clear skies will continue through Monday with a high of 5 C and a low of -2 C.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the month of March.
NEW T HIS MORNING Funding from photo radar cameras could speed up installation of traffic lights on rural Ottawa roads
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney to be remembered at state funeral today
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT.
Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
OPINION Catherine's battle not just a personal story, but a beacon of hope
In a week of royal news, this was the shocking development that no one expected. Tonight came the announcement from the Princess of Wales herself that she was being treated for cancer.
Scam-based escape room seeks to educate Canadians on fraud
Recognizing the growing threat of fraud, the Canada Revenue Agency is taking a new approach to raise awareness and educate individuals with the knowledge to steer clear of scams, using a unique and interactive escape room.
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dead at 60
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
NEW New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
Toronto business owner worried about insurance claims after series of break-ins
A North York business owner says she's constantly worried her business will be broken into after experiencing a series of break-ins within the last year.
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Quebec law protecting seniors from eviction may soon be extended: QS
The Legault government is looking to table Quebec Solidaire's (QS) Bill 198, which expands the scope of the Francoise David law to better protect seniors from eviction, in the near future.
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
Where to watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life Saturday
A celebration of life for late Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is being livestreamed on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
Here’s how auto thefts are happening in Windsor and what you can do
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released two new videos of car thefts with hopes of catching the suspects and raising awareness on the problem.
Roseland residents want city to have change of heart
A resident in the Roseland area for 41 years, Catherine Archer, feels the city didn't offer neighbours a choice when unveiling plans for a proposed 38-unit condo building at Roseland Golf during an open house March 7.
Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.
A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.
Cowan extends streak in London's win against Windsor
The London Knights played their penultimate game of the regular season Friday night.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
'A flagship intersection': Reaction to reopening Portage and Main pouring in
The future reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic is getting a mixed reaction from residents, but one organization says the decision is long overdue.
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
Calgary mayor meets with head of Recall Gondek campaign
The Calgary citizen who started a petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with the city's elected leader on Friday in a 20-minute, closed-door meeting.
Spring breakers head for airport and warmer temperatures
Calgary airport was busy Friday as thousands of travellers on spring break made a dash for some sun.
Pathways Alliance files application for carbon capture megaproject as critics question its emissions end game
A consortium of Canada’s largest oilsands producers has began filing regulatory applications for a new carbon capture megaproject.
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
Little Warriors drops keynote speaker accused of sexual misconduct
An Alberta woman is questioning the choice of a keynote speaker for an event put on by Little Warriors — an organization focused on fighting and treating child sexual abuse, and advocating for survivors.
Dozens of patients relocated after 'motel medicine' agency removed from AHS list
The housing agency responsible for housing a partially paralyzed man in a Leduc motel will no longer receive clients from Alberta Health Services.
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
'You don't have to suffer in silence': Surrey teacher confronts online harassment
Annie Ohana's classroom is decorated with colourful and thought-provoking posters and flags. They're part of Ohana's curriculum at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C., and meant to ignite dialogue amongst her students.
Parents honour son's memory as they seek answers in horrific crash
The parents of a young Langley man killed during a crash now under investigation by the police watchdog in B.C. are looking for answers in their son's death.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.